National Ice Cream Day deals to cool down with this weekend

Ice cream and summer will always go hand in hand and in case you needed another excuse to indulge in a scoop, National Ice Cream Day is this Sunday, July 15.

Here’s a list of places you can get free or discounted deals this weekend!

National Ice Cream Day Deals:

Baskin-Robbins

Download the Baskin-Robbins app and take advantage of special offers on National Ice Cream Day like a buy-one-get-one cone, a buy-one-get-one for $0.99 sundae and $2 off a medium milkshake. Click or tap here to get the app.

Cold Stone Creamery

Join Cold Stone Creamery’s eClub and get a buy-one-get-one Free Creation on your account for your birthday, exclusive member-only offers, and opportunities to win fantastic prizes all year long.

Dippin’ Dots

Stop by a participating Dippin Dots on Sunday and get a free mini cup of Dippin’ Dots. This offer is only valid during a two-hour window, and the time varies by location. Check with your local Dippin’ Dots store for hours.

PetSmart

Bring your four-legged furry friend in for a free doggie ice cream at participating PetSmart PetsHotel locations on Saturday and Sunday.

Steak ‘N Shake

Take the entire family out to Steak ‘N Shake to celebrate National Ice Cream Day this weekend. While they don’t have specific deals on their shakes, kids eat free all weekend so you will still save while enjoying their famous milkshakes.

Whole Foods

All Whole Foods Market stores will be celebrating with a three-day sale on pints of Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti dairy and non-dairy ice cream. Customers can pick any two for just $6. Amazon Prime members can also take advantage of an extra 10% discount. This offer is valid from July 13 to July 15 while supplies last.

Author: CBS Detroit