Cape Coral man dies after Friday motorcycle crash

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cape Coral Friday afternoon.

Recardo Perez Jr., 20, of Cape Coral crashed his Suzuki motorcycle into the back of another vehicle on 1200 block of Diplomat Parkway West around 2:40 p.m.

Perez was reportedly driving at a high speed and was unable to brake in time to avoid colliding with a Chevrolet Astro van that was driving in front of him.

Perez was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.