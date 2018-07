Serious crash closes Diplomat Parkway West in both directions in Cape Coral

The Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene of a major crash investigation at the 1300 block of Diplomat Parkway West, between Chiquita Blvd. N. and Nelson Blvd. N.

The road is closed in both directions.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Trust WINK News to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.