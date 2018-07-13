Lehigh Fire Control District receives donation of animal oxygen masks

A new life-saving donation will help protect SWFL pets in emergencies.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control District says using a human oxygen mask isn’t always 100 percent effective when reviving pets.

But now they will have oxygen masks that are specifically designed for pets in each truck.

Firefighters say the masks are most helpful for structural fires. Often, when they have house fires, owners might not be home so the dog or cat can’t get out.

Invisible Fence donated the masks to the fire district as a part of “Project Breathe” and they have donated almost 8,000 masks to first responders.

WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren was live to show how the new oxygen masks work. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Emily Luft