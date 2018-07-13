IKEA recalling pet water dispenser after 2 dogs die

IKEA is recalling the LURVIG water dispenser due to a suffocation hazard to pets, the company announced in a press release this week.

IKEA says they received two reports of tragic accidents where a pet had suffocated after getting their head stuck in the dispenser.

The LURVIG water dispenser was sold in the US stores between October 2017 and June 2018 for $7.99, IKEA said.

IKEA asks that customers stop using the water dispenser and can return the product to any IKEA store for a full refund.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA-usa.com or contact IKEA at 888-966-4532.