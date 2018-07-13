Photo Kellogg's via MGN

CDC says Honey Smacks cereal linked to salmonella outbreak

Published: July 13, 2018 7:54 AM EDT
Updated: July 13, 2018 7:57 AM EDT

The Center for Disease Control says consumers should avoid Honey Smacks cereal after a salmonella outbreak was linked to the popular Kellogg’s product.

The outbreak has sickened more than 100 people according to a CDC statement on Thursday.

The cereal was subject to a recall starting mid-June, but the CDC warns consumers to “not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal of any size package or with any ‘best if used by’ date.”

Approximately 30 people been hospitalized, while no deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

 

