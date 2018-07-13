CDC says Honey Smacks cereal linked to salmonella outbreak

The Center for Disease Control says consumers should avoid Honey Smacks cereal after a salmonella outbreak was linked to the popular Kellogg’s product.

The outbreak has sickened more than 100 people according to a CDC statement on Thursday.

OUTBREAK Update: 100 Salmonella infections in 33 states linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat this cereal. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/Fa8EF3izUu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 12, 2018

The cereal was subject to a recall starting mid-June, but the CDC warns consumers to “not eat Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal of any size package or with any ‘best if used by’ date.”

Approximately 30 people been hospitalized, while no deaths have been reported, the CDC said.