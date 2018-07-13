Boats are in the thick of it when it comes the algae crisis

As thick blue-green algae creeps across waterways in Southwest Florida, many are wondering if it’s bad for their boat?

Boat captain Matthew Trottier with Paradise Boat rentals knows how frustrating this slimy mess can be, “Really just gives us a hard time when the algae’s in the water… We constantly have to pull the boats out of the water and pressure wash this green algae off or else it’s going to stain the boat.”

Trottier says the green water is turning off customers and piling on extra expenses, “We have to put our money into the acid which isn’t cheap and we also have to use gas for the pressure washer. And that doesn’t include the man hours that we put into washing the boats.”

We checked in with boat expert Tim Kendall at the Boathouse of Cape Coral, “At this point, it’s kind of a pick and choose the days that you’re going to go.”

Boats that remain stationary in the water are at highest risk of damage not just from algae, but also barnacles, muscles and sponges.

The good news, Kendall says, the biggest concern for boat owners is mostly cosmetic. “With most of that being on the surface, it’s going to sort of form a line around the boat… A little bit is going to turn into a little bit more.. So it could turn into a very thick outline around your boat. It’s going to take a little more work to get it off instead of the normal cleaning.”

Meanwhile, boat captains like Trottier are keeping their eye on the water as Cape Coral canal start seeing the green and blue mess too.

“I feel like it does impact the amount of people that go boating on the weekend. It turns them off. No one wants to drive through green slime,” Trottier added.

You can protect your engine by flushing your outboard motor using a flush bag, flush muff, or a built-in device with a hose fitting. Cleaning your engine will prevent any buildup or growth of algae. Always keep your outboard engine fully out of the water when not in use.

Non-Toxic Boat Cleaning Alternatives

Environmentally-friendly cleaning products have less of an impact on the environment than toxic or phosphate-containing products.

All Purpose Cleaner

Straight vinegar, vinegar and salt, or a paste of baking soda and water are all effective grease cutters.

Aluminum Cleaner

After removing as much substance as possible, fill a pan with one quart of water and two tablespoons cream of tartar. Bring to a boil and simmer for ten minutes. Rinse well.

Window/Glass Cleaner

Fill a spray bottle with equal amounts of vinegar and water. Apply with a soft cloth and dry with a squeegee or newspaper.

Furniture Polish

Use olive oil on all wood surfaces. Apply with a soft cloth, rub in, let stand for several hours, and then polish with a soft, dry cloth to remove any residue.

Tile Cleaner

Sprinkle baking soda on a sponge or green scouring pad. Add vinegar to remove rings or soap scum.

Decorative Metal Cleaner

(for brass, copper or pewter)

Combine 1/2 cup of salt with 1/2 cup white vinegar. Add enough flour to make a paste. Apply and let sit 15 minutes to one hour. Rinse thoroughly to prevent corrosion. Salt and vinegar should not be used on metals that have a lacquer coating.

Copper Cleaner

Make a paste of lemon juice, salt and flour.

Fiberglass Stain Remover

Use a paste of baking soda.

Mildew Remover

Combine lemon juice and salt or white vinegar and salt to make a paste.