12-year-old violinist plays in NYC to give back, help the homeless

A teenager is giving back to his community, in more ways than one.

You may have seen his video on facebook that’s receiving hundreds of shares.

12-year-old Alex Cameron is from Gateway and a professional violinist. While in New York to play with The Honors Orchestra at Carnegie Hall he decided to do something other than sightsee with his time.

Alex noticed many homeless people on the streets of New York. He had the idea of busking to his version of Drake’s hit, “God’s Plan” and giving the money away to them.

“It just gives me a feeling on the inside that is like no other,” Alex said.

Now this little pro has made it his mission to play all over the country and help those who are homeless. Monday he and his family leave for a road trip, giving back in each city they visit.

Alex talks with those he helps too, “One guy he said he’s been homeless for 25 years. I can’t even imagine, when you’re.. seems too long for me”

Alex has played the violin since he was four, following in the footsteps of his father who is a professional violinist and producer.

Together they created an original soundtrack.

Doug Cameron, Alex’s father, is certainly proud, “I’m amazed by what he can do on the violin but he really does have a giving spirit and this is part of his personality he loves to give and loves to give back with his music.”

“I like to play music because it helps me connect with people and bring them together,” Alex said, “whether they’re homeless or they’re not.”

He hopes to create a national day where other musicians follow in his footsteps.

Author: Brendon Leslie / WINK News