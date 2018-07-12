Year-round students return to school in Charlotte County

Students enrolled in year-round schools headed back to school Thursday in Charlotte County.

School officials said having year-round schooling provides an opportunity to prevent students from mentally “checking out.”

“Instead of having a full two-and-a-half months off … they have about six weeks, which is fantastic, and then they can return and they can kind of get started,” said Melissa White, vice principal of Peace River Elementary School.

However, year-round schools aren’t for everyone.

“Usually those parents may have other children in the middle or high school and they want them to be on the same schedule,” Keegan said.

WINK News reporter Nicole Lauren spoke with school officials on year-round schooling. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Rachel Ravina