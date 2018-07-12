Residents say conditions at Fort Myers apartment complex ‘horrible’

Stairwells are blocked off at an apartment complex in Fort Myers after one of them completely collapsed on July 6.

A federal housing agency told WINK the stairwell that collapsed at Sunrise Towers in Fort myers would get fixed Thursday, but families say nothing happened.

WINK sent a reporter to the apartments and one contractor’s truck was seen during the day.

That company says someone may be out there meeting with engineers, but still no physical work is being done.

People living at sunrise towers are living in unsafe conditions. Almost a week ago, when the stairwell collapsed, it led to inspectors deeming all five stairwells there dangerous, closing two more stairwells.

And neighbors say the stairs are only the start to a long list of problems.

Tannayjah Addison is one of many residents dealing in these conditions, “You can see like rats running down the stairs on the ground and running through the little pipes and stuff and you have constantly people saying they have holes in the wall, AC is not working, moldy tubs, multi bedrooms.”

Addison says she reported numerous problems, including a tub, and moldy walls. While someone came out to quickly spray the mold on wednesday, Addison says it’s just a quick fix. She says it’s a horrible “I feel like if you’re not going to fix it then why do we have to pay?”

“You can’t just scrape and paint over mildew. It’s going to come back. You’ve done it before and it came back,” Addison added.

The code enforcement board was scheduled to meet about Addison’s unit today, but that discussion was canceled.

“It’s insane. It’s insane because we weren’t notified” Addison said.

Now she and others are looking for a way out. In fear for their safety. “Hope hey give us our vouchers and let us go”

Other people living here tell us they’re telling with similar conditions as Addison. Housing and Urban Development told us someone would be out here Thursday to assess the issue.

We reached out for an update but haven’t heard back.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

