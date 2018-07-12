NeuroStar treatment for major depression

The National Institutes of Health reports that about 30 percent of adults with major depression don’t respond to treatment.

Those people have an alternative that doesn’t involve medication and is non-invasive: a new generation of neuro-stimulators, which prod certain parts of the brain to work.

Carolyn Radillo has been fighting treatment-resistant depression since she was a teenager.

She’s had lots of therapy, many medications, and has been hospitalized four times without much relief.

Radillo explained, “Can’t focus, wasn’t able to work. Didn’t enjoy being around even my kids and other people. It was just really hard to cope with life.”

So when her doctor told her about NeuroStar, she said yes. NeuroStar delivers transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS to a part of the brain that’s underactive, causing depression.

“TMS now offers another option, in terms of how to stimulate that activity, how to get those neurons to the brain firing and releasing their neurotransmitters.” Said Ernest Rasyidi, MD, a psychiatrist at St Joseph Hospital.

Technicians have calibrated the coil that sends painless electrical pulses every few seconds for about 19 minutes. Radillo will come in for 30 treatments over six weeks. Dr. Rasyidi says half the patients report significant relief, and 30 percent are in remission from their symptoms, without drugs.

“It’s effective. Now, down the road, a person may experience another depressive episode and may need an additional treatment, but that’s really no different than our existing treatment with medication therapy.” Dr. Rasyidi explained.

Radillo is almost finished with her treatments.

She said, “Over the past couple weeks, I think that it’s just gotten better, to where I’m seeing more frequent good days and less frequent bad days.”

Side effects are minimal, including some scalp discomfort, twitching, and headache. Neurostimulation is for adults who’ve tried a medication that didn’t work or wasn’t tolerated. Most insurance companies will pay for NeuroStar treatments for depression.

Contributors to this news report include: Wendy Chioji, Field Producer; Rusty Reed, Videographer; Cyndy McGrath, Supervising Producer; Hayley Hudson, Assistant Producer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire