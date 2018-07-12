Lehigh Acres woman arrested on aggravated child abuse charges

A Lehigh Acres woman was arrested for physically abusing a seven-month-old child, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Yoanelis Candelaria, 25, was arrested after intentionally striking an infant.

July 9, Lee County deputies responded to the Golisano Children’s Hospital where medical staff diagnosed the baby with facial bruising and a skull fracture.

Detectives identified Candalaria as the suspect and arrested her, according to the sheriff’s office.

Candalaria faces charges of aggravated child abuse.

Writer: Emily Luft