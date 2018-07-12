State Road 82 reopens following crash in Lee County

A portion of State Road 82 reopened Thursday morning following a crash.

The road reopened just before 6:30 a.m., but it was shut down for several hours.

The crash happened around 4:11 a.m. on State Road 82 at Rue Labeau Circle, according to the FHP. There was a roadblock in both directions at State Road 82, and eastbound traffic was diverted to Alabama Road.

The circumstances leading up to the crash and the severity of injuries were unclear.

Writer: Rachel Ravina