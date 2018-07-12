Cape Coral man arrested for multiple drug trafficking charges

A Cape Coral man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges after a lengthy investigation, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

At 8:15 a.m. on July 11, detectives conducted a search warrant after investigating Thomas Vana, 53, discovering that Vana was dealing heroin, cocaine and Dilaudid, according to police.

The search warrant showed Vana was in possession of:

30 small bags of heroin, one larger bag of heroin

10 small bags of cocaine, one larger bag of cocaine

19.8 grams of testosterone

38.8 grams of suboxone

24.8 grams of oxycodone with acetaminophen

9.3 grams of oxycodone with hydrochloride

5.9 grams of amphetamine

13.5 grams of buprenorphine

27.9 grams of fentanyl

9.1 grams of methamphetamine

Vana was also in possession of a large amount of United States currency, according to police.

Vana was arrested and charged with over 30 counts of drug trafficking and possession and is currently in the Lee County Jail, according to police.

Writer: Emily Luft