Army Corps to resume water releases from Lake O Friday

US Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday that they will resume water releases from Lake Okeechobee to manage flood risk starting Friday.

With Lake Okeechobee approaching 14.5 feet, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a part of its continued efforts to manage flood risk throughout south Florida, they said in a press release.

According to the Army Corps, the target flow for the Caloosahatchee Estuary is a 14-day average of 3,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) as measured at Moore Haven Lock (S-77) located in the southwest part of the lake.

“Over the upcoming 14-day period, we will operate with discharges slightly lower than the limits in LORS (Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule),” said Col. Jason Kirk, Jacksonville District commander. “We will implement pulse releases with variable flows that simulate rainfall events in an effort to reduce some of the environmental impacts.”

For more information about water level and flows data for Lake Okeechobee, you can visit the Army Corps website.

