1 killed, 1 injured in Lehigh shooting

One person was killed and another was injured early Thursday morning in a shooting on 52nd Street West, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a shooting around 2:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of 52nd Street West and found two people injured.

One person succumbed to his or her injuries, while the other person is receiving medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The isolated incident poses no threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are investigating a second scene near the 2500 block of Lee Boulevard right outside the St. Raphael Catholic Church, however the details associated with the scene are unclear.

1 of 5

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were also unclear.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Rachel Ravina