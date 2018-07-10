TSA intercepts baby python inside checked luggage in Miami
A passenger on his way to Barbados was stopped Sunday by TSA officers at Miami International Airport for attempting to sneak a snake on a plane.
TSA agents say the passenger tried to “artfully conceal the snake inside the electronics of a hard drive, which was placed in a checked bag.”
The ‘organic mass’ was detected by baggage screening and then a TSA bomb expert was called to investigate the inside of the electronic component where the baby Python was found.
Agent Neville Flynn would be extremely proud of our officers at the Miami International Airport (MIA). You see, Agent Flynn has HAD IT with snakes on planes, and our officers prevented a young Ball Python from flying the friendly skies this past Sunday. … A traveler on her way to the Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI) in Barbados attempted to smuggle the snakelet inside of an external hard drive packed in her checked bag. If you think airplane seats can feel constricting, imagine how this little guy felt! Talk about bad memories! … While the python itself posed no danger to anyone on the aircraft, an organic item concealed inside electronics raises security concerns, which is why our officers took a closer look. … The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service ( @USFWS ) was notified. They responded and took possession of the snake and cited the traveler. Both the traveler and the snake missed their flight. … Conversationally, this python had not gone full monty. It was wearing a nylon stocking. … #SnakesOnPlane #SnakesAlmostOnAPlane #MIA #BGI #Miami #Barbados
The snake was impounded by the United States Fish and Wildlife and TSA said the passenger would be fined.
TSA said the “Interception prevented a possible wildlife threat on an aircraft.”
“Animals of many species have been known to escape and chew through wires with fatal results,” they added.
The passenger did not embark on his flight to the Caribbean island and neither did the snake.