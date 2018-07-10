SANIBEL
Sanibel mayor urges residents to contact elected officials on algae
Sanibel mayor Kevin Ruane asked his constituents to contact elected representatives to take action on the algae plaguing Southwest Florida waterways, according to a letter.
Ruane requested such urgency due to the potential health and safety ramifications associated with the issue.
Ruane provided contact information for several elected officials:
- President Donald Trump
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, D.C. 20500
- Senator Bill Nelson
United States Senate
716 Senate Hart Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Email form: https://www.billnelson.senate.gov/contact-bill
- Senator Marco Rubio
284 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Email form: https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
- Congressman Rooney, 19th Congressional District
Washington, DC Office
120 Cannon HOB
Washington, DC 20515
Email form: https://francisrooney.house.gov/contact/
- Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, 25th Congressional District
Washington, DC Office
440 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Email form: https://mariodiazbalart.house.gov/contact-mario
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- Colonel Jason Kirk, District Commander and District Engineer
Email: [email protected]
- Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Reynolds, Deputy District Commander for South Florida
Email: [email protected]
EAST COAST (2016)
Video from Martin County during the last state of emergency in 2016, over algal blooms on the east coast of Florida.
WEST COAST (2018)
Video from Cape Coral Friday showing algae in a canal near the Cape Coral bridge.