Sanibel mayor urges residents to contact elected officials on algae

Sanibel mayor Kevin Ruane asked his constituents to contact elected representatives to take action on the algae plaguing Southwest Florida waterways, according to a letter.

Ruane requested such urgency due to the potential health and safety ramifications associated with the issue.

Ruane provided contact information for several elected officials:

President Donald Trump

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, D.C. 20500

United States Senate

716 Senate Hart Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Email form: https://www.billnelson.senate.gov/contact-bill

284 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Email form: https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact

Washington, DC Office

120 Cannon HOB

Washington, DC 20515

Email form: https://francisrooney.house.gov/contact/

Washington, DC Office

440 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Email form: https://mariodiazbalart.house.gov/contact-mario

Email: [email protected] Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Reynolds, Deputy District Commander for South Florida

Email: [email protected]



EAST COAST (2016)

Video from Martin County during the last state of emergency in 2016, over algal blooms on the east coast of Florida.

WEST COAST (2018)

Video from Cape Coral Friday showing algae in a canal near the Cape Coral bridge.