SANIBEL

Sanibel mayor urges residents to contact elected officials on algae

Published: July 10, 2018 4:49 PM EDT
Updated: July 10, 2018 5:03 PM EDT

Sanibel mayor Kevin Ruane asked his constituents to contact elected representatives to take action on the algae plaguing Southwest Florida waterways, according to a letter.

Ruane requested such urgency due to the potential health and safety ramifications associated with the issue.

Ruane provided contact information for several elected officials:

  • President Donald Trump
    The White House
    1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
    Washington, D.C. 20500
  • Senator Bill Nelson
    United States Senate
    716 Senate Hart Office Building
    Washington, DC 20510
    Email form: https://www.billnelson.senate.gov/contact-bill
  • Senator Marco Rubio
    284 Russell Senate Office Building
    Washington, DC 20510
    Email form: https://www.rubio.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact
  • Congressman Rooney, 19th Congressional District
    Washington, DC Office
    120 Cannon HOB
    Washington, DC 20515
    Email form: https://francisrooney.house.gov/contact/
  • Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, 25th Congressional District
    Washington, DC Office
    440 Cannon House Office Building
    Washington, DC 20515
    Email form: https://mariodiazbalart.house.gov/contact-mario
  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    • Colonel Jason Kirk, District Commander and District Engineer
      Email: [email protected]
    • Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Reynolds, Deputy District Commander for South Florida
      Email: [email protected]

EAST COAST (2016)

Video from Martin County during the last state of emergency in 2016, over algal blooms on the east coast of Florida.

WEST COAST (2018)

Video from Cape Coral Friday showing algae in a canal near the Cape Coral bridge.

