Residents react to possibility of Collier sewer system plan moving forward

People living in Rosemary Heights thought a plan to plug additional funds into the city sewer system was over and done with.

The plan would cost residents between $20,000 and $30,000. County commissioners are proposing resurrecting the plan.

“We cant afford the amounts of money Collier County and the City of Naples wants us to come up with,” said Rosemary Heights resident Margaret Straub.

Many living here say they recently switched to a brand new septic tank, which cost them thousands of dollars.

They added switching to sewer, even if it’s 40 percent less than what they originall thought, is a lot of money they shouldn’t have to spend.

The county’s goal is to switch over two unincorporated neighborhoods from septic systems to municipal sewer and stormwater.

Though the neighborhoods are in county territory, the city supplies their water.

“I’ve lived here nine years, it’s affordable for me to move into its safe its an older development…a lot of the people that live here are retired or working people,” Straub said.

Those backing the project say the change is needed to improve the conditions during storms.

“I didn’t stay but people who did stay say water in the street was waist high,” said resident Christine Noonan.

City Council shot down the decision to make the switch, citing high costs and science to back up the need for the change.

People living here agree they’d like to improve their neighborhood, but not at this price.

The vice mayor tells WINK News the new lower cost from the project would come from grants they can apply for.

The Naples City Council will vote on whether they want to move forward with the project again when they’re back in session on Aug. 15.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

