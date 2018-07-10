Man gets life in prison for 2016 Fort Myers homicide

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 killing of a 25-year-old man in August 2016, the state attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Davonte Harris had been previously released from prison after five months of a 49-month sentence for burglary prior to the crime, according to the state attorney’s office. He was sentenced as a “prison releasee re-offender” for a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm.

Harris and the victim, later identified as 25-year-old Willie Moore Jr., were involved in an altercation in the corridor of a hotel, the state attorney’s office said. Harris pulled out a gun, but the victim ran from the hotel to a nearby gas station and convenience store on Cleveland Avenue.

The victim then attempted to take a car from two women, but they were able to fight him off, according to the state attorney’s office. They then called police to report the attempted carjacking.

The victim continued running to the back of a business, but was shot and killed, the state attorney’s office said.

Harris fled the scene following the shooting, but was found two days later, according to the state attorney’s office.

Writer: Rachel Ravina