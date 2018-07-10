HUD, code enforcement investigating Fort Myers apartment complex

Sunrise Towers, an apartment complex in Fort Myers, is now under investigation.

“I seen the property manager out here yesterday walking around looking around trying to I guess figure some stuff out,” said Fort Myers resident Tannayjah Addison. “Code enforcement came today.”

Nearly half of these units are subsidized under taxpayer funded Section Eight assistance, and people living here say their money and others’ tax dollars are being wasted.

“The panel of the roof fell down,” Addison said. “It fell and we just sitting in the parking lot.”

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development last inspected the property in May 2016. The complex is due for a follow up inspection two years later, but as of now, nothing has been done.

H.U.D. officials provided a statement to WINK News:

“Housing providers are expected to provide decent, safe and sanitary conditions. We are looking into the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Code Enforcement and the Fort Myers Fire Department said they’re looking into the issues and working to make sure the problems at the complex are resolved soon.

The City of Fort Myers, code enforcement and the fire department met with building management Monday.

The timeline of when things will be fixed is unclear.

Trust WINK News for additional information as details become available.

MORE: ‘You need to fix it’: Stairwells in SWFL apartment deemed ‘dangerous’

Reporter: Chris Grisby

