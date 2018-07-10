FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 file photo, students hold their hands in the air as they are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., after a shooter opened fire on the campus. A week after a shooter slaughtered more than a dozen people in the Florida high school, thousands of protesters, including many angry teenagers, swarmed into the state Capitol on Wednesday, Feb. 21, calling for changes to gun laws, a ban on assault-type weapons and improved care for the mentally ill. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)
SUNRISE, Fla.

High school massacre commission to discuss threat assessment

Published: July 10, 2018 10:22 AM EDT

The state commission investigating the Florida high school massacre is beginning a three-day meeting that will include a discussion on how schools assess threats.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will discuss Tuesday how the Broward County schools and others decide what action to take when they become aware of threats.

Investigators have said Nikolas Cruz made threats before the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Also on the agenda are 911 and emergency dispatch systems, Florida’s gun purchase laws and mental health programs as the commission meets through Thursday.

The commission meets monthly and is composed of law enforcement, education and mental health officials along with legislators and the parents of student victims. It will prepare a report by Jan. 1.

Author: Associated Press
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2018 WINK Digital Media