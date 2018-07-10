Drug shortage puts first responders in tough position to save lives

North Collier Fire and Rescue says it’s getting difficult to get much need medications, even saline solution which is essentially sterilised salt water is hard to find.

They’re looking to other agencies and drug companies, and even to congress for help.

A nation-wide drug shortage problem is putting emergency responders between a rock and a hard place.

Right now, they’re out of a drug to help respond to respiratory issues. Four of their trucks are without it. But restocking isn’t as easy as calling in a new shipment.

The FDA sent a statement saying they understand the concern of these shortages and the impacts it has and addressing the problem is their priority.

