Citizen tips lead to arrest of Home Depot, Lowe’s theft suspect

Cape Coral Police arrest a man on two counts of retail theft thanks to tips from citizens.

On March 25, Calvin Frank Kirchner, 31, allegedly stole items from the Home Depot at 2508 Skyline Blvd.

Then on March 29, police say Kirchner entered the Lowes at 1651 NE Pine Island Rd. and stole more items, according to a report.

A snapshot from the surveillance video footage was sent out through social media resulting in the identification of Kirchner.

Kirchner was arrested by police and charged with Retail Theft from both businesses.

Writer: WINK News