SWFL humane society offers to keep pets safe in summer temps

The Gulf Coast Humane Society is stepping up its efforts to remind drivers to keep their pets out of hot cars, starting with something you can hang inside your vehicle.

Hollie Remillard said her dog Lily always goes with her inside stores.

“I’ve seen too many deaths of dogs left in the car even for just a few minutes,” Remillard said. It’s Florida it’s hot.”

Living in Fort Myers, she knows how fast her car can heat up. If it’s left outside during summer, she knows dogs like Lily can’t handle it.

“I think its avoidable and it hurts my heart to think about that i think its just neglect we can do more about it,” Remillard said.

Experts say, every summer pets fall victim to heatstroke and suffocation from being left alone in hot cars.

Jennifer Galloway, the CEO of Gulf Coast Humane Society, said it can happen faster than you think.

“How fast the car heats up … I mean its shocking,” Galloway said.

She said these hangers alert drivers when the car is too hot.

WINK News put it to the test on a 90 degree day, and it took less than two minutes to reach extreme temperatures.

“So that five minutes you’re running in to get that gallon of milk your cars already too hot for your pet,” Galloway said.

Galloway said placing something like this on the rear view mirror could save your pet’s life.

“It’s a good reminder that that AC needs to be on when your pet’s in the car and you don’t want to leave your car unattended running so don’t leave your pet in it,” Galloway said.

You can pick one up at the Gulf Coast Humane Society at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

