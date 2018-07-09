Money Monday: Breaking down the latest job report

The Vice President of UBS Financial Service in Bonita Springs, Stefan Contorno, breaks down the latest job report which shows an uptick in the country’s unemployment rate.

Based on recent data, Contorno says that, “the best hedge against market volatility will always be diversification. You want to make sure you are properly diversified and getting a second opinion.”

And if you question what you are invested in right now, Contorno says you should speak with your financial adviser or meet with another one and see if you are aligned.