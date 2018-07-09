Man gets life for 2016 kidnapping in Collier

A 22-year-old man received a sentence of life in prison Monday for a 2016 kidnapping, the state attorney’s office said.

Keyion Cordavion Linton was also sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated battery with a firearm causing great harm, and a five-year sentence for tampering with a witness, victim, or informant, according to the state attorney’s office. These sentences will be served concurrently with the life sentence.

Linton was convicted of several charges on June 13 after a two-day trial in Collier County, according to the state attorney’s office.

Writer: Rachel Ravina