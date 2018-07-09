Invasive iguanas becoming ‘nuisance’ for Marco Island residents

Bright green invasive iguanas are unwelcome guests for Marco Island residents.

“They’re just a nuisance and they’re ugly and they scare the heck out of you,” said Marco Island resident Bonnie Urbano.

Resident Tim Allred said the creatures are ruining his property.

“They’re leaving a lot of their waste on the docks they’re chewing off the bottom parts of our trees our shrubs,” Allred said.

The city budgeted $16,000 this year for iguana removal.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

