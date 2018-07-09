MARCO ISLAND
Invasive iguanas becoming ‘nuisance’ for Marco Island residents
Bright green invasive iguanas are unwelcome guests for Marco Island residents.
“They’re just a nuisance and they’re ugly and they scare the heck out of you,” said Marco Island resident Bonnie Urbano.
Resident Tim Allred said the creatures are ruining his property.
“They’re leaving a lot of their waste on the docks they’re chewing off the bottom parts of our trees our shrubs,” Allred said.
The city budgeted $16,000 this year for iguana removal.
WINK News reporter Hannah Vogel spoke with concerned neighbors about the critters. Watch the full segment above.