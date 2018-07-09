Gov. Rick Scott to tour Caloosahatchee algae blooms Monday

Governor Rick Scott will be visiting Cape Coral Monday morning to tour the algae blooms that are causing concern among residents and reaching a national audience.

Southwest Florida leaders called on Scott to declare a state of emergency similar to what he did in 2016.

While Scott’s water-monitoring station announcement might be a step in the right direction, locals believe that more needs to be done to clean up the water.

Last month, Scott visited Southwest Florida where he was briefed on the algae and water releases from Lake Okeechobee.

Community leaders hope Monday’s tour will prompt Scott to move forward with issuing a state of emergency.

“Fortunately the releases have slowed significantly,” said State Representative Dane Eagle. “The effect is those algae blooms we’re seeing. This state of emergency that we requested from the Governor, we’re hoping would help us with some funding in the immediate future if we need it.”

Scott’s boat tour of the Caloosahatchee starts at 8:00 a.m.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Emily Luft