Get involved with SWFL Literacy Buddy program
The Early Learning Coalition of Southwest Florida is gearing up for the school year by encouraging adults to get involved with the Literacy Buddy program.
The program provides children with books to take home to read and share with their families while pairing kids with an adult mentor or “buddy” to encourage kids to read, write and talk on a regular basis.
According to the Early Learning Coalitions, a Literacy Buddy does the following:
- A Literacy Buddy agrees to receive letters from a child in an early learning facility served by the Early Learning Coalition.
- The Buddy in turn sends a letter and high quality book in response to the child’s letter
- This exchange takes place three times from mid fall to spring
- The program teaches children about correspondence, communication and instills appreciation of high quality children’s literature
If you are interested in participating in the program, you can fill out an application here.
If you have questions about the program you can send an email to [email protected] or call (239) 935-6186.