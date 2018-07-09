Case progresses in killing of Bonita Springs woman

David Nicholson said he’s been living a nightmare since his daughter Sarah’s death in October 2017.

“Fifty stabs wounds, a hammer to the head, stuff that a father just don’t want to see,” he said.

Twenty-year-old Cristian Dilan was was arrested in connection with the death and is facing charges of armed burglary of a dwelling, robbery and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Newly obtained court documents list two men involved with Sarah’s death, but they’re not being identified as they have not been arrested. He added one of the men listed should be behind bars.

David said the murder in an otherwise quiet area “shocked the whole neighborhood.”

David said Dilan’s arrest as brought his family peace since the start of the investigation.

WINK News reporter Gina Tomlinson spoke with Sarah’s father approximately eight months after her death. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

