Bonita Springs, Collier County to work on solution for stormwater issue

Bonita Springs residents are having differing opinions over a solution to a stormwater issue to avoid flooding.

Natalie Kipper, of Bonita Springs, left the state during Hurricane Irma because of bad flooding.

“Well last obviously last year for Hurricane Irma it was just pretty bad,” Kipper said.

Bonita Springs is working with the Southwest Florida Water Management District to come up with a solution.

“Routing water into the the Cocahatchee River in north Collier County,” said Bonita Springs mayor Peter Simmons. “Now that’s been a recommendation. Nobody has acted on it obviously.”

But now Collier County is worried about the impact to that area and wants to be a part of the planning.

“There was flooding after the hurricane as it is,” said Collier County commissioner Andy Solis, Esq. “And that’s right off of the Cocahatchee canal and the Cocahatchee system that some of this water would be diverted to so.”

While they may not ultimately agree on a solution, both the city and Collier County say they’re happy to work together.

“We are looking at this as a regional approach to alleviate flooding to alleviate water problems and look forward to working with Collier County, Lee County and the other regions,” Simmons said.

Collier County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a resolution to make sure they have a say in the plan.

“So ya I do hope they come up with some type of plan because it’s really not … it’s kind of like the city’s duty I believe to protect you know its citizens,” Kipper said.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

