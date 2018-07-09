Body found in Imperial River identified as missing woman

A body found Saturday in the Imperial River was identified as a missing woman, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies were searching for 42-year-old Maria Gomez since Thursday near Oakland Drive, off Bonita Beach Road.

She left her home Wednesday evening, but did not return, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of death is unclear, but the investigation remains active, the sheriff’s office said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina