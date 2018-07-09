Allegiant pilots threaten strike

Allegiant’s pilot union is threatening to go on strike after years of back-and-forth negotiations over flight schedules for pilots.

The potential strike stems from the way flights are scheduled for pilots.

It’s concerning for travelers like Mona Ferrell.

“That’s just the ripple effect of whats going to happen whenever somebody decides enough is enough and they want something more,” Ferrell said.

