Two SWFL hoops players turning heads in NBA Summer League

Two Southwest Florida basketball players are making names for themselves in the NBA’s Summer League.

FGCU alum Brandon Goodwin is in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform this Summer League as an undrafted rookie. If he impresses team scouts, he’ll get offered a place on a team roster for the season.

Goodwin had a game high six assists coming off the bench recently against San Antonio. He still has ways to go with his turnovers and shooting percentage, however.

Goodwin finished the game with six points, two assists and no turnovers.

Magic Forward and Naples native Jonathan Isaac is also playing in the NBA’s Summer League. He missed his rookie year with an ankle injury, but is back on the court and looking to prove himself this year.

Isaac showed off his slam dunk skills and impressive mid-range game against Brooklyn the other night.

Isaac finished that game with 20 points and seven rebounds.

“Only by the grace of God that I’m here right now and able to play this summer league. Last year was really tough on me mentally and physically as well but I fought back,” Isaac said. “But I had a great training staff and new coaches in here to work with me.”

Reporter: Andrew Keesee

Writer: Erica Brown