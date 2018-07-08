CCSO warns residents of phone scam

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning Southwest Florida residents about a scam involving the sheriff’s office.

In two reported cases, callers have identified themselves as members of CCSO, advised the victims they had a warrant, and then requested payment for bail over the phone.

CCSO adds that they would never ask for a gift card number to pay a fine over the phone.

In one of the instances, the caller ID showed CCSO’s non-emergency number.

The sheriff’s office says if you ever question a call from their agency or another one, hang up the phone and call the official number to confirm.

We received two calls yesterday in reference to scams involving the Sheriff's Office. In both cases, the caller… Posted by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 8, 2018

Writer: Erica Brown