Three-peat SWFL baseball champ shifts gears to golf

Baseball is a family affair for the Turco family.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” said Frank Turco, Canterbury baseball head coach.

Frank Turco has coached Canterbury Baseball to three straight state championships, and the most recent victory with his son, Trennen, on the field with him.

“Trennen deserves to be out there just as much as I thought he did,” Turco said.

Turco’s son also happened to be the player who sealed the three-peat with a diving catch worthy of being on a highlight reel.

“We’ll have memories that will last us a lifetime, and this is the only year I get a chance to coach him,” Turco said.

“When I saw the ball go up in the air, I knew I was getting to it somehow, someway. It was surreal,” Trennen added.

After helping to make Canterbury only the third baseball team in state history to win back to back titles, Trennen is now turning away from baseball to pursue his next adventure in golf.

“Golf’s my passion and I love coming out here and just doing it. It would be amazing if I could continue my career there,” Trennen said.

And he’s also hoping to take swings on the green way for the FGCU golf team next year.

“I’ve been playing golf about five, six years. I’m constantly practicing out here,” Trennen said. “Golf’s the hardest sport. When you’re playing a team sport, like playing baseball per say, if you’re not doing well, you’ve got eight other guys to pick you up, versus golf if you don’t do well, you’ve gotta deal with it by yourself because if you hit a bad shot, I mean there’s no one else to help you out with it, it’s just you out there.”

Although his future in golf remains a bit uncertain as of now, it’s obvious that this sports family will continue to pursue their dreams and aim high, regardless of how daunting a task may seem.

“Any little mental doubt in your head, you’re done,” Trennen said. You’ve got to just continually stay positive. But I just think it is something that you can grow old doing.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown