More stairwells closed after one collapses at Fort Myers apartment complex

A total of three stairwells are now blocked off at an apartment complex in Fort Myers after one completely collapsed Friday afternoon.

Neighbors who live at the Sunrise Towers in Fort Myers are expressing concerns.

“I pretty much think the whole building is going to collapse if the stairs collapse,” said resident Tannayjah Addison.

Addison says she’s being extra careful where she steps after three out of five stairwells at the complex have been deemed unsafe. Tenants like Addison fear for their safety.

“All around, it’s not a healthy environment, it’s not a safe environment,” said tenant Leona Mark.

Caution signs have been plastered all across the complex warning people not to take the stairs. Many say this isn’t the only problem the buildings face. One tenant pointed out a railing that’s missing its bars, which could allow kids to fall through.

“I don’t feel comfortable with having my kids out here, let alone bringing a newborn here,” Mark said.

Since 2017, more than 30 complaints against the Sunrise Towers have been filed. From mold and mildew inside showers to property management issues, tenants are fed up.

“It’s so bad we can’t even sit in the tub, we have to stand. We only can take showers,” Addison said.

The average monthly rent at the complex is around $850, and the big discussion now is the push for change because the people living there continue to deal with issues that could compromise their safety.

WINK News reached out to property management several times, but their office doors were locked and their phone number has been disconnected.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown