Local fitness studio preparing runners for Walk Like MADD charity race

A local fitness studio is helping people prepare for the Walk Like MADD 5K race.

The race is hosted by the organization Mother’s Against Drunk Driving and the goal of the event is to make SWFL streets safer for everyone.

Kari’s Kardio is offering free running camps every Saturday morning at 6:30 from now until the event on Sept. 29. Participants will receive professional training from an expert running coach.

Utilizing interval training, sessions will start with one minute of walking and transition into four minutes of running. In just four short weeks, many participants have already seen strides made toward their fitness goals.

“I’ve been running before this, but struggling, so the pace that we are going, adding a minute each week has really helped, and I found that I can easily do the four minute stretch now going at my usual pace,” said participant Amy Phillips.

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving is giving anyone who takes advantage of the free classes a discount when they register for the 5K here.

“We deal with the unfortunate effects of drunk driving, and we see that on a daily basis. What MADD is doing is so important in preventing drunk driving, but also helping the victims of drunk driving, so we are so honored and happy to be their sponsor,” said Andrea Smith, who works for a partner hosting the event.

All of the proceeds from the race are going toward helping the families and victims MADD works with.

The race will be held at JetBlue Park.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Erica Brown