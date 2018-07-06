Storm watches, warnings in effect for islands in the path of Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the first hurricane of the of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami say the storm’s winds have strengthened to 80 mph as of Friday.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Beryl is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A faster westward to west-northwestward motion is expected to begin over the weekend and continue through early next week. On the forecast track, the center of Beryl will approach the Lesser Antilles over the weekend and cross the island chain late Sunday or Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Beryl is expected to still be a hurricane when it reaches the Lesser Antilles late Sunday or Monday. Weakening is expected once Beryl reaches the eastern Caribbean Sea on Monday, but the system may not degenerate into an open trough until it reaches the vicinity of Hispaniola and the central Caribbean Sea.

Subtropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2018 season. It formed in May, just before the June 1 start of hurricane season. It dumped heavy rain on the southeastern United States.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Martinique

* Guadeloupe

* St. Martin

* St. Barthelemy

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area.

Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the

progress of Beryl, as additional watches could be required for other

islands Friday or early Saturday.

5:00 PM AST Fri Jul 6

Location: 10.6°N 47.8°W

Moving: W at 15 mph

Min pressure: 994 mb

Max sustained: 80 mph