NAPLES
One teen killed and two others injured after a crash involving a motorcycle
A crash involving a motorcycle leaves one teen is dead and two others injured Thursday night.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man made a left hand turn on Collier Boulevard into the path of a motorcycle.
The motorcycle, driven by Coel Stocklein, 19, of Marco Island was unable to avoid a collision nad hit the side of the passenger side of the vehicle.
Stocklein was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries.
The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries, and the 19-year-old passenger has minor injuries.
FHP says the investigation is ongoing.