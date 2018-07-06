One teen killed and two others injured after a crash involving a motorcycle

A crash involving a motorcycle leaves one teen is dead and two others injured Thursday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man made a left hand turn on Collier Boulevard into the path of a motorcycle.

The motorcycle, driven by Coel Stocklein, 19, of Marco Island was unable to avoid a collision nad hit the side of the passenger side of the vehicle.

Stocklein was thrown from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries, and the 19-year-old passenger has minor injuries.

FHP says the investigation is ongoing.