New study shows millennials having fewer kids, raising concerns for future generations

Americans are having fewer babies than ever before, and it’s becoming an issue that’s causing concern for future generations.

The birthrate in 2017 hit a record low for the second year in a row.

A newly released New York Times survey said young people are having fewer children, and the reasons why don’t surprise.

“I’m at a point in my life, I’m focusing on work career and I don’t have any money,” said SWFL resident Sam Arner.

Dr. Shelton Weeks, a professor at FGCU says people are keeping their wallets close to their chests because they have no choice—the price of childcare is outpacing wages.

“I think there’s a lot of extra stress in today’s society and that contributes to a concern for your own well being before you take that step,” Weeks said.

“In the science field there isn’t a lot of money so a lot of people are underpaid,” Arner added.

Though the reasons for less child-rearing isn’t surprising, the consequences of not replacing the population might be.

“When you look at fertility rates and just the population, particularly if we tighten up on immigration…where’s the workforce going to come from?” Weeks said.

Weeks adds that those workforce concerns could be an issue within the next few decades. He also says that this research could soon influence policy, giving women bigger incentives to grow or start families with better wages and longer maternity leave.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Erica Brown