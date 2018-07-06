It’s your money: SunPass says 10 percent of transactions now posted

It’s your money, and it’s adding up with SunPass.

Over 100 million transactions were backlogged in the SunPass system, and the company says 10 million are now posted. Eight million more are expected to be processed each day, but that still leaves plenty of people waiting for updates.

“I have no idea and I hope they fix it soon because it’s money out of my pocket, not theirs right now,” said Cape Coral resident Vincent Mastarngelo.

Mastarngelo still has a lot of questions regarding his SunPass account. He travels back and forth from Cape Coral and Fort Myers daily, and now he has accumulated nearly $100 in tolls.

“They said they’re going to fix it but who knows how long that’s going to take. They said it’s going to take a few days to fix the transactions, so now we’re here a month later,” Mastarngelo said.

SunPass suspended toll processing at the beginning of June to upgrade the system. It was scheduled to only take six days, but that soon turned into a month.

The Florida Department of Transportation gave its SunPass contractor, Conduent, a 10 day deadline to fix the problem, and it’s currently day eight.

While some drivers’ transactions are now posted, they say they’re having to shell out more money to cover the delayed tolls.

FDOT adds that it will waive late fees and penalties for the tolls, but customers will still have to wait on delayed billing while the SunPass system catches up.

“That’s crazy. I don’t know what to expect as far as bills,” said Fort Myers resident Teri Smith.

FDOT adds that they’re gradually posting the transactions starting with the oldest ones first.

They also say that it won’t charge late fees until the system is fully operational.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown