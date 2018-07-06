Bicyclist killed in crash on San Carlos Blvd. in south Fort Myers

One person is dead after a vehicle crash on San Carlos Blvd. in south Fort Myers Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said driver Timothy Spinelli, 23, of Fort Myers left his lane one a curve, spun his Toyota Corolla around and overturned, crashing into a bicyclist.

The cyclist was thrown from the bicycle, became airborne on impact. The vehicle stopped against a billboard the report states. The cyclist died from the injuries.

FHP said Spinelli had minor injuries and alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The deceased cyclist has not been named, as next of kin have not been notified.

Writer: WINK News