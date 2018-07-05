Sen. Nelson in Fort Myers to address growing algae problem

Senator Bill Nelson will be in Fort Myers Thursday working to stop an outbreak of alga in the Caloosahatchee River.

The sight and smell of green algae covering waterways continues to plague parts of Southwest Florida.

And it’s warning like a posted sign in Cape Coral that says “Warning: Algae Alert, Swim at Your Own Risk, No Drinking by Humans or Animals, No Eating Fish,” that’s forcing many people to stay away from the water as the peak of summer approaches.

But Senator Nelson hopes to address some of your concerns Thursday.

Nelson will head to Stuart to address the same issue for our neighbors on the East Coast. WINK News will be at the meeting in downtown Fort Myers which starts at 10 a.m.

We’ll bring you more details throughout the day.