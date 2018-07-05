Reward increases to identify man accused of stealing money from FMB restaurant

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect accused of picking locks at Pinchers Crab Shack and taking off with a bag full of money.

An anonymous donor is also adding extra money to the reward fund to help encourage people who have information on the suspect to come forward.

The burglary was noticed early Saturday morning, July 2, when managers prepared the restaurant, located at 6890 Estero Boulevard, for the day’s business.

An employee noticed that a door to the restaurant, which is always locked, was left partially opened. He also noticed that the manager’s office was pried open, as was a large steel safe.

Surveillance video shows an unidentified male jumping over the southwest wall of the business at 3:26 a.m.

As the suspect approached the rear of the business, he could be seen grabbing metal tools from his pockets. The suspect managed to pick the lock to the office door and then the business’ safe.

Video images then showed him scaling the wall to flee, this time carrying a large bag filled with an undisclosed amount of cash, which included money belonging to the restaurant, as well as tips that were to be given to employees.

The suspect is believed to be between 5’8” and 5’10”, 225 pounds, and wore a mask and a Florida Gators sweatshirt during the theft.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $2,000 from an anonymous donor. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Erica Brown