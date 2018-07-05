Potential predator tries to lure Cape Coral girl through gaming app

One Cape Coral father says a grown man tried to lure his daughter through a gaming app she was playing on her phone. Some of the messages that potential predator sent her asked if he could come over to her house.

Robert Peters says he and his family were hanging around at their home Tuesday when an online predator started chatting with his 10-year-old daughter.

“Then he asked how old she was, and his immediate response was that he was 21, that he has special needs. That was like every red flag under the sun for me. At that point, I took the phone from her,” Peters said.

And that’s when Peters pretended he was his daughter while they waited for the police to arrive. He says the man also started asking disturbing questions.

“Do you have a backyard? Can you go there? Is there anybody around? Do you have bushes?” Peters said.

And it only got worse from there. The man then asked the girl to remove her clothing and asked is she had done so.

Peters said he monitors his kids closely and his quick thinking helped keep his daughter safe this time. But he’s offering a piece of advice for other parents.

“Definitely watch what’s going on with your kids. They’ll tell you it’s my phone. That doesn’t matter. Keep an eye on everything you’re doing,” Peters said.

At the end of the day, Peters’ daughter says she also learned a valuable lesson.

“Don’t talk to them if you don’t know them,” she said.

Peters adds that police told him unfortunately, there’s nothing they can do to track down the man.

Writer: Erica Brown