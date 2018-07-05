Naples woman saves big on groceries, shares coupon secrets

The sound of savings is music to couponer and Naples resident Daphne Tull’s ears.

She’s said she spent around $900 on almost $9,000 worth of groceries.

But the journey that led her down these aisles was a winding one.

Tull was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease several years ago, which caused her to lose her hearing.

“(I) was in a bad place with all of that, stayed home,” Tull said.

She became frustrated, depressed and kept to herself.

That’s when her daughter suggested she try couponing with her.

Since then, Tull has gotten good at the art of couponing. While many associate low prices with superstores or wholesalers, Tull said her favorite store, Publix, is in her backyard.

Tull brings a list, printed internet internet coupons and digital coupons on her phone.

“Always 50 percent off the bill,” Tull said. “That’s my goal, it’s usually more than that.”

What’s the secret to her success? Letting someone else do all the work.

While Tull has a favorite website she frequents, there are dozens of websites and social media groups dedicated to showing people how to pair store sales with other coupons for extra savings.

“It doesn’t take much time at all and it makes a huge difference,” Tull said.

But before you go to the store, make sure to read the the terms on the coupons.

“They’re going to go from $4 a box to $1 a box,” Tull said.

If Publix is out of an item, they’ll issue you a rain check, honoring the price at your next visit.

“On average each week we’ve got between 60-80’s that are BOGO, said Brian West, a spokesperson for Publix.

When she got to the register, it was time to see if Tull met her goal, and she did. Tull “$61.94 for a value of $248.20.”

While Tull keeps some items, most of her purchases are donated. She collects spare change in her piggy bank, and with it she buys thousands of dollars worth of items for St. Matthew’s House in Naples.

“When I was in the crisis with my hearing, I was in a really bad place, wouldn’t leave the house, and just cry at night because I just felt like I had no future in my life,” Tull said. “This has given me a future.”

WINK News wants to let our viewers know that Publix does advertise with us.

When it comes to their coupon policy, the store said, “Acceptance is always subject to any restrictions on the coupon itself, but otherwise we limit the coupon redemption to eight of the same coupons per day, per household.”

Reporter: Allison Gormly

