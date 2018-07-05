Man arrested in Charlotte County hit-and-run

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 17, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Hector Baldovinosos facing charges of driving under the influence, leaving a scene of the crash, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened on U.S. 17 near Interstate 75, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. Following the wreck, the driver fled the scene, and the victim followed the suspect over the U.S. 41 bridge.

Deputies were able to stop then suspect after the victim alerted them.

It’s unclear how the initial crash happened or if anyone was hurt.

Writer: Rachel Ravina