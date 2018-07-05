Lehigh Acres man killed in Glades County crash

A 36-year-old man was killed in a crash Wednesday on State Road 78, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Ronald Lee Miller, of Lehigh Acres, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier west on State Road 78 when he turned the vehicle to the left to negotiate a curve in the road, according to the FHP. The Chevrolet then went off the road to the right and struck standing water on the shoulder.

The Chevrolet came to rest on its roof in the standing water, State troopers said.

The crash happened around 4:34 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 78 and Chiaha Lane, according to State troopers.

It’s unclear if Miller was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Writer: Rachel Ravina